LIFE SURGE TULSA
LIMITED TIME EARLY BIRD SPECIAL!
THE FOUR W'S OF KINGDOM IMPACT!
Worship
The Heart of God
True worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth, for the Father is seeking such people to worship him.
John 4:23
WISDOM
The Mind of God
Wisdom is the principal thing. In all your getting, get understanding.
Proverbs 4:7
WORK
The Actions of God
Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.
Colossians 3:23
WEALTH
The Resources of God
I am the Lord your God, who teaches you to profit, who leads you in the way you should go.
Isaiah 48:17
Musical Guest
Bethel Music
11-time Dove Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated Christian worship collective with Paul and Hannah McClure.
SPEAKERS
Tim Tebow
Two-Time National Football Champion, Best-Selling Author
Nick Vujicic
World's #1 Motivational Speaker
Bethany Hamilton
Professional Surfer & Best-Selling Author
ED MYLETT
Speaker, Coach, Entrepreneur, Bestselling Author,
TV Host
Willie Robertson
Star of Duck Dynasty &
CEO of Duck Commander
The Benham Brothers
Acclaimed Kingdom Entrepreneurs
Tim Tebow
Two-Time National Football Champion, Best-Selling Author
Nick Vujicic
World's #1 Motivational Speaker
Bethany Hamilton
Professional Surfer & Best-Selling Author
ED MYLETT
Speaker, Coach, Entrepreneur, Bestselling Author,
TV Host
Willie Robertson
Star of Duck Dynasty & CEO of Duck Commander
The Benham Brothers
Acclaimed Kingdom Entrepreneurs
Speaker and artist lineup is subject to change.
SATURDAY EVENT IS SOLD OUT!
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL
SAVE UP TO 70% OFF – LIMITED AVAILABILITY!
EARLY BIRD SALE - LIMITED AVAILABILITY!
SAVE UP TO 70% OFF – PRICES WILL INCREASE
EXECUTIVE
Sale Price
Full Price
$27
$97
LIMTED TIME AT THIS PRICE!
BUY 2 OR MORE & SAVE!
PREMIER
Sale Price
Full Price
$47
$197
AMAZING VALUE!
BUY 2 OR MORE & SAVE!
VIP
Sale Price
Full Price
$87
$297
BEST SELLING SEATS!
BUY 2 OR MORE & SAVE!
ULTIMATE
Sale Price
Full Price
$247
$497
JOIN THE WAITLIST!
BONUSES
Photo opportunity requires guest arrival at 6:30am
LIMITED TIME SALE!
$497
What You will Learn
1
Why you should grow your resources
2
How to grow resources
3
How to leverage resources for
kingdom impact
You will learn why and how to SURGE your life God's way!
THE VENUE
VICTORY CHURCH
Victory Church is conveniently located off of South Lewis Avenue and 78th Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Parking is free at the venue.
We pray we see YOU at this life-changing event!
It's worth your time and investment.
We promise you:
THERE IS NOTHING LIKE IT!