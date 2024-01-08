LIFE SURGE TULSA

LIMITED TIME EARLY BIRD SPECIAL!

SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 8:00AM - 4:00PM

VICTORY CHURCH - TULSA, OK​

A one-day life-changing event where thousands of local Christians gather to learn why and how to create and multiply financial resources for Kingdom impact.

BUY YOUR TICKETS

VICTORY CHURCH - TULSA, OK​

A one-day life-changing event where thousands of local Christians gather to learn why and how to create and multiply financial resources for Kingdom impact.

BUY YOUR TICKETS

THE FOUR W'S OF KINGDOM IMPACT!​

Worship

The Heart of God

True worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth, for the Father is seeking such people to worship him.
John 4:23

WISDOM

The Mind of God

Wisdom is the principal thing. In all your getting, get understanding.
Proverbs 4:7

WORK

The Actions of God

Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.
Colossians 3:23

WEALTH

The Resources of God

I am the Lord your God, who teaches you to profit, who leads you in the way you should go.
Isaiah 48:17

Musical Guest

Bethel Music

11-time Dove Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated Christian worship collective with Paul and Hannah McClure.

SPEAKERS

Tim Tebow

Two-Time National Football Champion, Best-Selling Author

Nick Vujicic

World's #1 Motivational Speaker​

Bethany Hamilton

Professional Surfer & Best-Selling Author
Ed Mylett Headshot

ED MYLETT

Speaker, Coach, Entrepreneur, Bestselling Author,
TV Host

Willie Robertson

Star of Duck Dynasty &
CEO of Duck Commander

The Benham Brothers

Acclaimed Kingdom Entrepreneurs

Tim Tebow

Two-Time National Football Champion, Best-Selling Author

Nick Vujicic

World's #1 Motivational Speaker​

Bethany Hamilton

Professional Surfer & Best-Selling Author
Ed Mylett Headshot

ED MYLETT

Speaker, Coach, Entrepreneur, Bestselling Author,
TV Host

Willie Robertson

Star of Duck Dynasty & CEO of Duck Commander

The Benham Brothers

Acclaimed Kingdom Entrepreneurs

Speaker and artist lineup is subject to change.

SATURDAY EVENT IS SOLD OUT!

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL

SAVE UP TO 70% OFF – LIMITED AVAILABILITY!

FRIDAY

APRIL 19, 2024 • 9AM - 5PM

FEATURING

Tim Tebow • Nick Vujicic • Bethany Hamilton • Ed Mylett • Willie Robertson • The Benham Brothers​ • Bethel Music

FILLING UP FAST!
BUY FRIDAY TICKETS

SATURDAY

APRIL 20, 2024 • 8AM - 4PM

FEATURING

Tim Tebow • Nick Vujicic • Bethany Hamilton • Ed Mylett • Willie Robertson • The Benham Brothers​ • Bethel Music

FILLING UP FAST!
BUY SATURDAY TICKETS

EARLY BIRD SALE - LIMITED AVAILABILITY!

SAVE UP TO 70% OFF – PRICES WILL INCREASE

EXECUTIVE

Life Surge Icon

Sale Price

Full Price

$27

$97

LIMTED TIME AT THIS PRICE!
  • Executive Seating
  • LIFE SURGE Digital Program
  • LIFE SURGE Keepsake Wristband
  • Lunch Included
BUY TICKETS
BUY 2 OR MORE & SAVE!

PREMIER

Life Surge Icon

Sale Price

Full Price

$47

$197

AMAZING VALUE!
  • Premier Seating
  • LIFE SURGE Digital Program
  • LIFE SURGE Keepsake Wristband
  • Lunch Included
BUY TICKETS
BUY 2 OR MORE & SAVE!

VIP

Life Surge Icon

Sale Price

Full Price

$87

$297

BEST SELLING SEATS!
  • VIP Seating
  • Priority Entry
  • LIFE SURGE Digital Program
  • LIFE SURGE Keepsake Wristband
  • LIFE SURGE Tour Lanyard
  • Lunch Included
  • FREE $5 concession voucher (on-site, day of event only)
BUY TICKETS
BUY 2 OR MORE & SAVE!

ULTIMATE

Sold Out Stamp
Life Surge Icon

Sale Price

Full Price

$247

$497

JOIN THE WAITLIST!
  • The Best Seats
  • Priority Entry
  • LIFE SURGE Digital Program
  • LIFE SURGE Keepsake Wristband
  • LIFE SURGE Tour Lanyard
  • Lunch Included
  • FREE $5 concession voucher (on-site, day of event only)
BONUSES
  • Photo with Tim Tebow
  • Photo with Nick Vujicic
  • Photo with Ed Mylett
  • Photo with Bethany Hamilton
  • Photo with Willie Robertson
  • Signed Book – Life Without Limits by Nick Vujicic

Photo opportunity requires guest arrival at 6:30am

BUY TICKETS

LIMITED TIME SALE!

JOIN WAITLIST

$497

What You will Learn

1

Why you should grow your resources

2

How to grow resources

3

How to leverage resources for
kingdom impact

You will learn why and how to SURGE your life God's way!

THE EXPERIENCE

Play Video

This is a Movement

Not a Concept

This is a Transformation

Not a trend

This is a Community

Not a CROWD

THE VENUE

VICTORY CHURCH

7700 S LEWIS AVE.
TULSA, OK 74136

Victory Church is conveniently located off of South Lewis Avenue and 78th Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Parking is free at the venue.

We pray we see YOU at this life-changing event!
It's worth your time and investment.

We promise you:
THERE IS NOTHING LIKE IT!

BUY YOUR TICKETS

NEVER MISS AN UPDATE

Get alerted and stay in the know about all things from LIFE SURGE Tulsa

Instagram Facebook Youtube Linkedin Icon-threads

© 2024 LIFE SURGE LLC

EARLY BIRD SALE!
For a Limited Time

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
GET TICKETS

Exit Tickets >>

Friday

APRIL 19, 2024 • 9AM - 5:00PM

FEATURING

Tim Tebow • Nick Vujicic • Bethany Hamilton • Ed Mylett •
Willie Robertson • The Benham Brothers • Bethel Music

SAVE UP TO 70% OFF - EARLY BIRD SALE

EXECUTIVE

Life Surge Icon

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

Sale Price

Full Price

$27

$97

PRICE WILL INCREASE!
  • Executive Seating
  • LIFE SURGE Digital Program
  • LIFE SURGE Keepsake Wristband
  • Lunch Included
BUY FRIDAY TICKETS
BUY 2 OR MORE & SAVE!

PREMIER

Life Surge Icon

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

Sale Price

Full Price

$47

$197

AMAZING VALUE!
  • Premier Seating
  • LIFE SURGE Digital Program
  • LIFE SURGE Keepsake Wristband
  • Lunch Included
BUY FRIDAY TICKETS
BUY 2 OR MORE & SAVE!

VIP

Life Surge Icon

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

Sale Price

Full Price

$87

$297

BEST SELLING SEATS!
  • VIP Seating
  • Priority Entry
  • LIFE SURGE Digital Program
  • LIFE SURGE Keepsake Wristband
  • LIFE SURGE Tour Lanyard
  • Lunch Included
  • FREE $5 concession voucher (on-site, day of event only)
BUY FRIDAY TICKETS
BUY 2 OR MORE & SAVE!

ULTIMATE

Sold Out Stamp
Life Surge Icon

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

Sale Price

Full Price

$247

$497

VERY LIMITED SEATING!
  • The Best Seats
  • Priority Entry
  • LIFE SURGE Digital Program
  • LIFE SURGE Keepsake Wristband
  • LIFE SURGE Tour Lanyard
  • Lunch Included
  • FREE $5 concession voucher (on-site, day of event only)
BONUSES
  • Photo with Nick Vujicic
  • Photo with Bethany Hamilton
  • Photo with Ed Mylett
  • Photo with Willie Robertson
  • Signed Book – Life Without Limits by Nick Vujicic
BUY FRIDAY TICKETS
LIMITED TIME SALE!
JOIN WAITLIST

Exit Tickets >>

Saturday

APRIL 20, 2024 • 8AM - 4:00PM

FEATURING

Tim Tebow • Nick Vujicic • Bethany Hamilton • Ed Mylett • Willie Robertson • The Benham Brothers​ • Bethel Music

SAVE UP TO 70% OFF - EARLY BIRD SALE

EXECUTIVE

Life Surge Icon

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Sale Price

Full Price

$27

$97

PRICE WILL INCREASE!
  • Executive Seating
  • LIFE SURGE Digital Program
  • LIFE SURGE Keepsake Wristband
  • Lunch Included
BUY SATURDAY TICKETS
BUY 2 OR MORE & SAVE!

PREMIER

Life Surge Icon

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Sale Price

Full Price

$47

$197

AMAZING VALUE!
  • Premier Seating
  • LIFE SURGE Digital Program
  • LIFE SURGE Keepsake Wristband
  • Lunch Included
BUY SATURDAY TICKETS
BUY 2 OR MORE & SAVE!

VIP

Life Surge Icon

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Sale Price

Full Price

$87

$297

BEST SELLING SEATS!
  • VIP Seating
  • Priority Entry
  • LIFE SURGE Digital Program
  • LIFE SURGE Keepsake Wristband
  • LIFE SURGE Tour Lanyard
  • Lunch Included
  • FREE $5 concession voucher (on-site, day of event only)
BUY SATURDAY TICKETS
BUY 2 OR MORE & SAVE!

ULTIMATE

Sold Out Stamp
Life Surge Icon

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Full Price

$497

Full Price

$497

JOIN THE WAITLIST!
  • The Best Seats
  • Priority Entry
  • LIFE SURGE Digital Program
  • LIFE SURGE Keepsake Wristband
  • LIFE SURGE Tour Lanyard
  • Lunch Included
  • FREE $5 concession voucher (on-site, day of event only)
BONUSES
  • Photo with Tim Tebow
  • Photo with Nick Vujicic
  • Photo with Ed Mylett
  • Photo with Willie Robertson
  • Photo with Bethany Hamilton
  • Signed Book – Life Without Limits by Nick Vujicic

Photo opportunity requires guest arrival at 6:30am

JOIN WAITLIST
BUY SATURDAY TICKETS

SOLD OUT!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW WHEN TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW WHEN TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE